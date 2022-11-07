Polymesh (POLYX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.94 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $68.76 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 388,580,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,580,727 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 388,580,727.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.18939856 USD and is up 10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $24,707,960.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

