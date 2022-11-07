Polygon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00006081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $11.00 billion and $1.46 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00600013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.07 or 0.31253679 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000304 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
