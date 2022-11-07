Polygon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00006035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polygon has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $10.97 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00602310 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,532.45 or 0.31372166 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000304 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.