Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.79. Playtika shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 3,978 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTK. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Playtika Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 1,250.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 2,812,246 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter worth approximately $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 273.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 2,341,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $38,989,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

