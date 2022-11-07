Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Reaches $80.38 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $80.38 million and approximately $97,975.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00240963 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00085483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00065649 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,498,850 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

