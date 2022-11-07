Phraction Management LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 100,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 232.8% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 60,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. 18,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,226. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

