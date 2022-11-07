Phraction Management LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.5% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.35. 115,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,759. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

