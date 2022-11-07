Phraction Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,906 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 946,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,628,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

