Phraction Management LLC Makes New Investment in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Super Group Stock Performance

NYSE SGHC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Super Group Limited has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

