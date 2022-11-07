Phraction Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Linde makes up 1.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $312.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,918. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

