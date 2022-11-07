PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stock Holdings Decreased by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,455 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,039. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,242.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans bought 12,538 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

