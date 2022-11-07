PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PG&E by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in PG&E by 489.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 68,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 56,657 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in PG&E by 16.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in PG&E by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

