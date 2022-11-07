Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.18. 241,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,969,189. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $264.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.