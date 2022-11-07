Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pfizer worth $361,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE remained flat at $47.22 during midday trading on Monday. 619,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,969,189. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

