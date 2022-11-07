Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Cut to GBX 370

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.43) to GBX 370 ($4.28) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 385 ($4.45) to GBX 310 ($3.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 402 ($4.65).

PETS opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 254.80 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 503.80 ($5.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 307.11. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,137.60.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

