Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,152.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

PWP stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

