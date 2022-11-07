Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $136.44. 16,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,077. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average is $159.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.