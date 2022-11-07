Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises approximately 2.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.26.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.95. 10,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.61. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

