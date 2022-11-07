Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Peak Bio Trading Up 105.8 %
Shares of PKBO opened at $7.82 on Friday. Peak Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
Peak Bio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peak Bio (PKBO)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.