PaySign (PAYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PaySign Trading Up 0.9 %

PAYS stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PaySign news, insider Robert Strobo sold 16,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $38,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,688.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PaySign

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PaySign by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PaySign by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 11.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

