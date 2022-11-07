PaySign (PAYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PaySign Trading Up 0.9 %
PAYS stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.27.
In other PaySign news, insider Robert Strobo sold 16,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $38,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,688.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.
