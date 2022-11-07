PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Raymond James

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $123.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.60.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $230.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in PayPal by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

