PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $109.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $230.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.