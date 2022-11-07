PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 474.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $230.97. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

