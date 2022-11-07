PAX Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.91 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,670.92 or 0.08045412 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $543.40 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

