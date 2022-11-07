Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco Stock Up 1.4 %

Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $168.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Institutional Trading of Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $527.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 178.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 480.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

(Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.