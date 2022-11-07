Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.14

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 17765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.
