Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.14

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 17765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Parsons by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Parsons by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Parsons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parsons by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

