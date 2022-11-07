Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PARA. Cowen reduced their price target on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

