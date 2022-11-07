Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PARA. Cowen reduced their price target on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.