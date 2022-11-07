Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.15.

PZZA stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

