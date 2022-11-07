PancakeSwap Trading Up 1.1% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $692.47 million and approximately $54.03 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $4.79 or 0.00023042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 341,497,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,701,333 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

