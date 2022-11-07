Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.81. 1,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,425. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

