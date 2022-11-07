OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($8.67) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.42) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 735.33 ($8.50).

LON:OSB opened at GBX 436.20 ($5.04) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 463.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 499.40. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 366.80 ($4.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 487.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

