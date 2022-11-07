OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Cut to GBX 790

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 815 ($9.42) to GBX 790 ($9.13) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($8.67) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 735.33 ($8.50).

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 436.60 ($5.05) on Friday. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 366.80 ($4.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 499.40. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 487.95.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

