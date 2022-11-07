OriginTrail Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $88.07 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

