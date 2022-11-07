Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 454.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 104.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,955 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.71. 84,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

