Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after buying an additional 443,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.27. The company had a trading volume of 84,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,356. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $413.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

