Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 366.7% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.31. 23,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,647. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

