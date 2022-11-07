Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after acquiring an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $492.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.61 and its 200-day moving average is $544.03. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,539,394. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.