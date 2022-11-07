Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $28.97 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $28,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in CarMax by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CarMax by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.58. 84,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,510. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.