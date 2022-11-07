Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $26.80 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.
PEP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.12. 92,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
