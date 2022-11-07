Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $26.80 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.12. 92,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

