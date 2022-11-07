Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $18.56 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,358 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 112.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 225,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 37.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 97,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 68,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.29. 1,063,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,141,281. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.