Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $16.41 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.1 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

MA stock traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.21. The company had a trading volume of 177,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.97. The company has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

