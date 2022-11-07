Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.93. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

