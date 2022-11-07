Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.83. 1,588,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,896,773. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

