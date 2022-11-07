Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Globant worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $160.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,370. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.43.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

