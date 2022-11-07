Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Company Profile

NVS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.89. 71,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,002. The company has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.