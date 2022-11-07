Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $475.64. 68,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

