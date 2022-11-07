Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $22.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $22,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,708,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,682.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.40. 39,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,553. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

