Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $4.07 on Monday, reaching $170.88. 46,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,942. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $323.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.94.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

