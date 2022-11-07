Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $168.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

