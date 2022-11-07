Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 200,685 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 398.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,685 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of FedEx worth $56,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.28. 54,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average of $202.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

